

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell sharply on Monday as trade war fears showed no sign of abating.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday issued new threats against America's trade partners, calling on all the countries to remove trade barriers and tariffs, raising concerns about potential escalation of the trade battle between the U.S. and the rest of the world.



In another development, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump plans to bar many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms and block additional technology exports to China.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 68 points or 0.88 percent at 7,614 in late opening deals after rallying 1.7 percent on Friday.



Old Mutual shares have been suspended after the financial services firm announced the pricing of Quilter's IPO at 145 pence per ordinary share.



Melros Industries dropped 1.2 percent on saying it has secured clearance from a U.S. committee for its acquisition of engineering firm GKN Plc.



Office provider IWG jumped 3 percent. The company said it is evaluating a possible cash offer for the company from private equity firm Terra Firma Investments.



Premier Foods rallied 2.5 percent. The second-biggest shareholder in the company has called for the removal of Chief Executive Gavin Darby.



Insurer Aviva fell 1.5 percent after announcing an overhaul of its investment teams.



Real estate firm Countrywide slumped as much as 25 percent after a profit warning.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX