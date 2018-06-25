Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report onregenerative medicines for Huntington's disease. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat regenerative medicines for Huntington's disease.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Regenerative medicines for Huntington's disease: Market overview

Regenerative medicines for Huntington's disease is an inherited genetic disorder, which causes the death of the brain cells and is highly fatal. It was first described in detail by George Huntington, a physician in 1872. Huntington's disease is hereditary in nature as it gets transferred across the generations of family. Every normal individual has two copies of the same genes, one from each parent. In this case, one set of the huntington gene, which codes for the huntington protein, will be inherited from the parent having Huntington's disease.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "The symptoms of the disease usually start to appear between the ages of 30 and 50 years but it worsens with time. Huntington's disease could result in pneumonia, heart failure, and various other complications that could arise in the death of the patient."

Regenerative medicines for Huntington's disease: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the regenerative medicines for Huntington's disease based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, RoA (intravenous, intrastriatal, intracerebral, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (gene therapy and stem cell), targets for drugs under development (HTT gene, CYP46A1, brain-derived neutrotrophic factor and glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor, and unknown), MoA (gene therapy, CYP46A1 stimulator, and BDNF and GDNF stimulators), drugs under development (pre-clinical and discovery). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

