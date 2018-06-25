Source Photonics, a leading provider of optical transceivers, will be presenting a talk about the next evolutionary phase of 100G optical transmission at the Next Generation Optical Networking (NGON)and Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) conference in Nice, France on June 26-28, 2018.

Source Photonics is a proud Silver Sponsor of NGON and DCI which is the world's leading strategic and technical optical networks event attended by experts in the telco and data center industries.

Supriyo Dey, Source Photonics' Senior Director of Product Management, will discuss the current and future trends of innovative optical technology solutions on June 27, at 5:30 pm, CEST. He will explore how high-speed transceivers will need to evolve to meet the requirements of cloud data centers, 5G and edge networks.

To learn more about Source Photonics, please stop by our booth #17 from June 26-28 at the Palais des Congrès Acropolis or visit our website at www.sourcephotonics.com.

To register for NGON and DCI conference, please visit, https://tmt.knect365.com/optical-data-centre-interconnect/.

About Source Photonics

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in datacenters, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide.

