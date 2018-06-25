

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell sharply on Monday as trade war fears showed no sign of abating.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday issued new threats against America's trade partners, calling on all the countries to remove trade barriers and tariffs, and raising concerns about potential escalation of the trade battle between the U.S. and the rest of the world.



In another development, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump plans to bar many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms and block additional technology exports to China.



There was also some disappointment on the data front as survey data from Ifo Institute revealed that Germany's business sentiment weakened in June. The business confidence index fell to 101.8 in the month, in line with expectations. The initially estimated score for May was 102.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 1.1 percent at 380.88 in late opening deals after rallying 1.1 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was losing 1.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around 0.9 percent each.



Banks paced the declines, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Barclays losing 1-3 percent.



ING Group NV shares dropped 1.3 percent. The Dutch banking firm said it is the subject of criminal investigations by Dutch authorities regarding various requirements related to client on-boarding, money laundering and corrupt practices.



Automakers extended recent losses, with BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot declining 1-2 percent.



French catering and food service firm Elior Group gave up 3.2 percent. The company appointed Oscar Vela as the new Chief Executive Officer for its concession catering activities worldwide.



Old Mutual shares have been suspended after the British financial services firm announced the pricing of Quilter's IPO at 145 pence per ordinary share.



Real estate firm Countrywide slumped as much as 25 percent after a profit warning.



Office provider IWG jumped 3 percent. The company said it is evaluating a possible cash offer for the company from private equity firm Terra Firma Investments.



Premier Foods rallied 2.5 percent. The second-biggest shareholder in the company has called for the removal of Chief Executive Gavin Darby.



