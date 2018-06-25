NoxPlayer V6.2 released with improvements on Optimization, Compatibility and Stability

BEIJING, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With an outstanding updating rate, NoxPlayer recently introduced its Android Emulator (Version 6.2.0.0). Here are the five highlights of this powerful new edition.

Optimized Core

NoxPlayer 6.2.0.0 has improved its emulator framework and provides users with a better operation experience, allowing game players to enjoy smoother gaming and convenient operation. Moreover, applications are allowed to run more rapidly. In addition, system startup speed and the application loading speed have been greatly improved.

Optimized Operation

The most impressive part of NoxPlayer 6.2.0.0 upgrade is the new Battle Royale mode. Based on accelerating mouse function of Windows, the new edition enables the mouse's function of fine-tuning perspective. What's more, the one-key F function is made possible in different scenes, which is similar to FPS experience in a client game.

Lightweight

NoxPlayer 6.2.0.0 created a more lightweight operation environment for applications by lowering the presence of emulator in CPU, memory and graphics memory. In short, the required space of resources is reduced. It will not lead the reduced free memory getting so small the system becomes frozen and the computer needs to be restarted.

Stronger Compatibility

NoxPlayer 6.2.0.0 Android Emulator, with its broader scope of compatibility, can be configured to meet the need of users' computers, and the startup mode can be automatically selected to align with users needs. Even the users with low-configuration computers can also use this emulator. In particular, the emulator is compatible with any Windows edition, and with all the games and applications. It can directly start operation even without the second compilation.

More Stable "Staying Online"

The new edition has reduced the presence of resources and graphics memory so that users are able to stay online longer and can reduce the consumption of graphics memory. With this update, it can solve problems experienced in previous versions.

Android emulator plays an increasingly significant role in mobile gaming. NoxPlayer is working hard to improve its functions and set the pace for the market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710298/NoxPlayer.jpg