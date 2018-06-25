Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 22-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.86p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.61p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16