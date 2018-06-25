

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted for standard review a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, as adjuvant therapy in the treatment of patients with resected, high-risk stage III melanoma and granted a PDUFA, or target action, date of February 16, 2019.



The company said its sBLA is based on a significant benefit in recurrence-free survival demonstrated by KEYTRUDA in the pivotal Phase 3 EORTC1325/ KEYNOTE-054 trial.



