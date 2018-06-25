Mainz (ots) - Woche 29/18
Sa. 14.7.
Bitte neuen Ausdruck beachten:
15.15 Stadt, Land, Lecker (HD/UT) (Erstsendung 5.8.2017) Deutschland 2017
So., 15.7.
22.00 Jonas Kaufmann in der Waldbühne Bitte Ergänzung beachten: Moderation: Désirée Nosbusch
Woche 30/18
Sa., 21.7.
Bitte neuen Ausdruck beachten:
15.15 Stadt, Land, Lecker (HD/UT) (Erstsendung 12.8.2017) Deutschland 2017
-----------------------------------
Bitte neuen Ausdruck beachten:
5.15- Stadt, Land, Lecker (HD/UT) 6.00 (von 15.15 Uhr) Deutschland 2017
Mi., 25.7.
Bitte Beginnzeitkorrekturen und Programmänderung beachten:
0.45 Aktenzeichen XY... ungelöst
2.15 ZDFzeit (VPS 2.14/HD/UT) Supermächte - America first? Film von Florian Huber und Stefan Brauburger (vom Vortag) Deutschland 2018
3.00 auslandsjournal (VPS 2.15)
3.30 ZDFzoom (VPS 2.45)
4.00 Frontal 21 (VPS 3.15)
-------------------------
zu Mi., 25.7.
4.45 Dokumentation (VPS 3.59)
5.15- hallo deutschland (VPS 5.00) 5.30
("plan b: Leben ohne Sucht" entfällt.)
Woche 31/18
Sa., 28.7.
Bitte neuen Ausdruck beachten:
15.15 Stadt, Land, Lecker (HD/UT) (Erstsendung 2.9.2017) Deutschland 2017
