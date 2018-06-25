

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's current account surplus increased in the three months ended March, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 390.5 million in the first quarter from EUR 247.1 million in the corresponding period last year.



The goods and services trade surplus climbed to EUR 495.1 million from EUR 348.2 million a year earlier.



Meanwhile, the primary income deficit widened from EUR 147.2 million to EUR 162.6 million. The secondary income showed a surplus of EUR 58.07 million, up from EUR 46.05 million.



The capital account surplus for the first quarter was EUR 21.69 million versus EUR 17.6 million last year. On the other side, the financial account turned to a deficit of 166.9 million from a surplus of EUR 395.4 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX