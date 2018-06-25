

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced it will present Phase 3 data for galcanezumab and lasmiditan, two investigational, non-opioid treatments for migraine and cluster headache, at the American Headache Society (AHS) annual meeting. The company will present late-breaking Phase 3 data for galcanezumab from the controlled, preventive trial conducted in episodic cluster headache, as well as a late-breaking post-hoc analysis from three Phase 3 studies evaluating galcanezumab for the prevention of migraine in patients who previously failed treatment with Botox.



Lilly will also highlight analyses evaluating the onset and persistence of effect of galcanezumab for the prevention of migraine. Additionally, Phase 3 data evaluating lasmiditan for the acute treatment of migraine will be featured as a platform presentation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX