The company's hemp-based pet supplements will be showcased with the NASC Quality Seal this week at SuperZoo ? North America's premier pet retail event

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. ("True Leaf") (CSE: MJ) (FSE: TLA) (OTCQB: TRLFF), a plant-forward wellness brand for people and their pets, announced today it has received National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) certification for its True Hemp line of hemp-seed based pet supplements.

The NASC Quality Seal program was developed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 21CFR111 regulations for human dietary supplements, and the Food Safety Modernization Act, to give buyers and pet parents peace of mind that the products they are giving their beloved pets have passed rigorous certification standards.

True Leaf received the NASC Seal after successfully passing a thorough quality audit and documentation review. As part of the certification, NASC ensures stringent ingredient qualification, quality production processes, adverse event reporting procedures, continuous product and data monitoring, and allowable product claims.

The newly certified True Hemp products will be on display this week at SuperZoo, North America's most-attended pet business event, being held June 26-28, 2018, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"NASC is one of the highest-level certifications in the pet industry," said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. "Our True Hemp products will now display the NASC Seal meaning True Leaf has committed to the highest current standards of quality and safety in the animal supplement industry today."

True Leaf Pet, a division of True Leaf, pioneered hemp-seed based pet supplements that provide calming support, promote hip and joint health, and help immune and heart function. The company's True Hemp line is one of the first hemp-seed based pet products to be marketed worldwide.

True Hemp dog chews, dental sticks, and supplement oils are now sold in more than 1,800 stores across North America and Europe.

True Leaf Pet hemp-seed based pet supplements are also available on Amazon and at www.trueleafpet.com.

Visit the True Leaf Pet team this week at SuperZoo at Booth 1070 in Hall F.





True Hemp Packaging with NASC Seal



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3826/35438_GROUP 2.jpg

About True Leaf

True Leaf is a plant-forward wellness brand for people and their pets. Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc.

True Leaf Medicine Inc. is in the final stages of approval to become a licensed producer of federally-approved medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market. The license is subject to a Health Canada inspection to allow for the production, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products upon the completion of True Leaf Campus: the company's cannabis cultivation facility being built in Lumby, British Columbia. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2018.

Established in 2015, True Leaf Pet Inc. is one of the first companies to market hemp-based products for pets worldwide. The company is initially marketing a line of hemp-seed based supplements for pets. True Hemp chews, dental sticks, and supplement oils are sold in more than 1,800 stores across North America and Europe.

www.trueleaf.com

About the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC)

The National Animal Supplement Council is a nonprofit industry group dedicated to protecting and enhancing the health of companion animals and horses throughout the U.S. The NASC was formed in 2001 when a complicated and erratic regulatory environment threatened the multibillion-dollar animal supplement industry.

The NASC Quality Seal program was initiated as part of our ongoing effort to improve and standardize the industry. Different from the NASC logo, members must earn permission to display the Quality Seal by agreeing to adhere to NASC's quality standards, and by submitting to an independent audit to ensure compliance with our rigorous quality system requirements.

When you see the Quality Seal on a product, you can trust it comes from a reputable company that has successfully passed an independent quality audit. Look for the Quality Seal wherever you purchase animal supplements.

www.nasc.cc

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and True Leaf hereby claims such safe harbour protection for all forward-looking statements. True Leaf believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions; however, True Leaf's actual results and performance and the value of its securities could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to the impact of many factors summarized in the "Risk Factors" section of True Leaf's Offering Circular Form 1-A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities and other discussions of risk factors contained in True Leaf's periodic filings or supplements to the offering circular. True Leaf's Offering Circular Form 1-A can be found at www.trueleaf.com/pages/investor. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. True Leaf undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such information for any reason after the date of this presentation unless required by law.