Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - Tidal Royalty Corporation (CSE: RLTY) ("Tidal Royalty" or "the Company"), a leading provider of royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry, will begin trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "RLTY".



Tidal Royalty provides expansion financing to licensed U.S. operators across multiple verticals, including cultivation, processing and manufacturing, dispensing, and ancillary services. The company was founded in August 2017 by experienced cannabis industry executives, including CEO and Chairman Paul Rosen. Mr. Rosen, the co-founder and former CEO of PharmaCan Capital, now operating as The Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), stated: "The market opportunity in U.S. regulated cannabis is significant and, in many respects, is reminiscent of the early-stage investment opportunities in Canada in 2012 that we were able to capitalize upon."



The company has raised approximately $40MM to date by way of private placements, which it intends to use primarily for royalty financings and for general corporate purposes. "The Tidal Royalty team has spent the last 11 months travelling across the U.S., meeting with licensed operators in virtually every state that has a regulated cannabis industry," Mr. Rosen explained. "We have had discussions with over 100 prospect companies, and we have entered into 3 separate Letters of Intent to date. Our pipeline of opportunities to fund high-caliber operators across nearly a dozen key U.S. states continues to grow and we anticipate that our current efforts will lead to multiple additional agreements as discussions progress."



Tidal Royalty intends to provide details on the specifics of each Letter of Intent when the corresponding definitive documentation is executed, the negotiation of which is on-going. Mr. Rosen further stated: "We have built a tremendous management team that I believe is uniquely qualified to prosecute the incredible opportunities that the U.S. cannabis industry offers. Our public listing will allow investors to participate in this growth industry by getting top-line exposure to best-in-class licensed operators." Tidal Royalty directs interested stakeholders to visit its website at www.tidalroyalty.com to view the company's Corporate Presentation for more details, and the CSE's website to view the company's Listing Statement.



In addition to commencing trading, Tidal Royalty announced that it has added four experienced advisors to its Advisory Board. The company will look to these advisors to provide strategic advice to management based on their extensive experience as cannabis industry leaders. The advisors added are:



Hugo Alves: Mr. Alves is the President of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY), formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. Auxly is one of the world's first and foremost cannabis streaming companies.



Marc Lustig: Mr. Lustig is the founder and CEO of CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE:CRZ). CannaRoyalty is a North American cannabis consumer product company currently focused on building a leading distribution business in California, the world's largest regulated cannabis market.



Joel Sherlock: Mr. Sherlock is the co-Founder of Doventi Capital Inc. and the Chairman of Vitalis Extraction Technologies. Doventi Capital is a private equity firm specializing in investment in the regulated cannabis industry in North America. Vitalis Extraction is an engineering and manufacturing company producing the highest-flowing industrial extraction systems for the cannabis industry.



Richard Brooks: Mr. Brooks is the Managing Partner of Brooks Business Lawyers. The Brooks firm provides corporate and commercial legal services to some of the fastest-growing companies in Canada across a number of industries, including cannabis.



"I have known and followed the incredible careers of each of our advisors for several years," stated Mr. Rosen. "Individually, they are some of the brightest minds and have built some of the most respected companies in the emerging cannabis industry. Collectively, they will fortify Tidal Royalty as we execute on our business plan. We are delighted to have them as advisors and expect they will contribute considerably to our success."



About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.



