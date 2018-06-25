Thousands of new and used vehicle batteries from various manufacturers have been installed in the projects, which are based in both the United Kingdom and Germany.Belectric has recently commissioned three second-use large storage facilities in the U.K. and Germany. The plants, with a total capacity of more than 40 MW, will be used to provide grid services, such as primary control power, the Innogy unit announced on Monday. The company said the projects were developed for "well-known customers" from the energy and automotive industries. Overall, thousands of new and used car batteries from different ...

