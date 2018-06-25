Worldnet's certification provides full service eCommerce payments for iOS devices

Worldnet, a leading provider of omni-channel payment solutions, has completed Apple Pay on the Web certification to enable payment service providers (PSPs) and independent sales organizations (ISOs) the capability to accept payments from Apple devices for eCommerce transactions.

Offering Apple Pay on the Web provides added layers of security in transactions for both retailers and end users while also providing a quick and easy payment experience. Through the Apple Pay on the Web certification, Worldnet customers are already equipped to take transactions via Apple devices and complete transactions online without having to complete the certification themselves.

"Being able to accept payments from any channel has become vital to our customers," said John Clarke, Head of Product Innovation at Worldnet. "Through our certification for Apple Pay on the Web, we allow our customers to not only process payments via iOS web, but also provide a seamless and cost-effective route to accept those payments while ensuring a secure payment channel."

By working with Worldnet, PSPs and ISOs can take the headache of certification out of the equation to focus on their own company goals without worry of interruption of services. The Apple Pay on the Web certification supports transactions from any iOS device, including Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone or via the Safari web browser.

In addition to the certification for Apple Pay on the Web, Worldnet provides comprehensive omni-channel payments as a service platform that supports both Card Present and Card Not Present EMV-certified transactions. The service supports traditional Point of Sale terminals, as well as iOS and Android operating systems for mobile and online-based merchants.

About Worldnet TPS Ltd.

Worldnet is a leading provider of enterprise grade Omni-channel Payment Platform solutions to an established base of international corporate clients in North America and Europe. Worldnet provides Partners with a fully-hosted, "Payments as a Service" solution, incorporating a range of pre-certified EMV applications for POS, mPOS, mobile, tablet and eCommerce payments.

For more information, visit https://www.worldnettps.com, email Partners@worldnettps.com or call (+1) 646-741-2254.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005023/en/

Contacts:

William Mills Agency

Haleigh Tomasek, 678-781-7208

haleigh@williammills.com

or

David Jones, 678-781-7238

david@williammills.com