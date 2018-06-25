The "Pallet Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Pallet Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2018-2022.

The report, Pallet Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Pallets used in manufacturing, retail, and logistics industries are flat structures made of either wood, plastic, paper, and metal. Pallets are used to stack small items together. This stacking makes handling of materials easy and entire process efficient.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the pallet market in Europe. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wooden, plastic, corrugated, and metal pallets.

One trend affecting this market is emerging innovative pallet exchange methods. Around 550 million Euro pallets are in circulation across Europe. According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing IPI of European industries. The IPI is a measure of changes in the output of an industry monthly. The total IPI of European industries has been rising since 2013. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuating pallet timber price in EU. This is because wooden pallets account for over 90% of the total pallets market in Europe.

Companies Mentioned

CHEP

PalettenWerk

PGS

Rehrig Pacific Company

Schoeller Allibert

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Scope Of The Report

3: Research Methodology

4: Market Landscape

5: Market Sizing

6: Five Forces Analysis

7: Market Segmentation By Product

8: Customer Landscape

9: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

