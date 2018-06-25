

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) announced that Iain Mackay will retire from the Group, to be succeeded as Executive Director and Group Finance Director by Ewen Stevenson. HSBC said it will confirm the specific retirement and appointment dates in due course.



Ewen has held the role of Chief Financial Officer at The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc since 2014. Prior to this, he was at Credit Suisse where his last role was co-Head of the EMEA Investment Banking Division and co-Head of the Global Financial Institutions Group.



