At the request of Net Gaming Europe AB, 556693-7255, Net Gaming Europe AB's shares will be traded on First North Premier as from June 27, 2018. Short name: NETG -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 72,493,389 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001863291 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 156878 -------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556693-7255 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5500 Media ----------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.