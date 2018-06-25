Leading Iris Recognition from DERMALOG

HAMBURG, Germany, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The iris recognition provided by DERMALOG takes advantage of the fact that human eyes are unique. The system of the German biometric innovation leader captures the characteristics of each eye and enables secure identification of persons in the shortest possible time. SGS-TÜV Saar has now certified the solution's outstanding speed.

What do Mumbai, Dhaka and Shanghai have in common? The inhabitants of these megacities can be identified by DERMALOG's iris recognition within the blink of an eye. The company's software matches about 25 million eyes per second. This makes it one of the fastest identification solutions on the market. Now SGS-TÜV Saar has tested the DERMALOG iris recognition and confirmed its outstanding speed.

The TÜV experts had already certified speed records for the company's fingerprint recognition and facial recognition. The DERMALOG system can compare up to 3.6 billion fingers and 1 billion faces per second. "These outstanding achievements are the result of decades of research and make us the innovation leader in the most important fields of biometric identification," says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull. "The fact that multiple biometric features can be compared in record time also proves our leading role in multimodal biometrics, which is becoming increasingly important."

Multimodal biometric systems allow the simultaneous matching of several biometric features such as fingerprints, faces and eyes. This makes them much more accurate than solutions that only check a single feature. DERMALOG's Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) combines multimodal biometrics and high-speed recognition in one solution.

