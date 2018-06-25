

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox (XRX) CEO John Visentin sent a letter to Fujifilm Chairman Shigetaka Komori responding to the lawsuit filed by Fujifilm last week. He stated that Fujifilm's actions have forced the company to move forward on several fronts to protect its supply chain.



'First, we will start, in a material way, to source products from new vendors. Second, we will build partnerships with companies that are aligned with the Xerox mission to provide world-class technology and solutions. Third, we currently believe Xerox will be much better served by not renewing our Technology Agreement with Fuji Xerox when it expires.'



'Fujifilm should realize that the internal accounting issues at Fuji Xerox were a result of their mismanagement, which made it impossible to close the announced transaction. The lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate and misguided negotiating ploy to save their takeover attempt, which to this day remains enjoined by order of the New York State Supreme Court, and could take our focus away from serving our customers,' said Visentin.



