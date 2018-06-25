Clinipace, a global full-service contract research organization (CRO), expands its leadership team and launches a new brand identity to support its future growth as a midsized CRO. To better serve its clients, Clinipace is committed to taking a personal approach that focuses on service supported by top CRO talent and technologies.

Dawn Sauro joins Clinipace's leadership team as chief development officer. In this role, she will be responsible for partnership strategies inclusive of leveraging her relationships within the clinical site community to refine and execute Clinipace's site relationship strategy. Sauro comes to Clinipace from Sarah Cannon, where she served as president, Development Innovations. She also served in several leadership capacities at inVentiv Health, PRA Health Sciences and PPD.

Sharon Moore, M.D., MPH, MBA, brings more than a decade of experience at a top eight clinical research organization to her role as chief medical officer. In her new position, Moore will increase emphasis on patient data and the early interpretation of that data.

The appointment of Sauro and Moore increases the depth of Clinipace's operational and therapeutic expertise and its continued investments in new therapeutic areas and analytics capabilities.

"We want to be known as a solutions provider that has a personal interest in our customers' success," said Jason Monteleone, CEO at Clinipace. "And, we are making the technology and talent investments to support that type of partnership with our clients."

Clinipace's new brand, CHALLENGE ACCEPTED, was developed in support of its commitment to a personalized approach where clients receive a level of collaboration and flexibility not possible with traditional CROs.

For more information, stop by Booth 1700 at the Drug Information Association (DIA) annual meeting, June 24-28, 2018.

