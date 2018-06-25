Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE: XBLK) ('eXeBlock' or the 'Company') is pleased announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Jamie Davison as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Davison replaces Mr. Ian Klassen who will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will continue to advise the Company on an ongoing basis.

Mr. Davison brings extensive operating and executive leadership experience to the team, highlighted by his strong track record of value creation and his depth of knowledge in commercializing innovation technology. Most recently, Mr. Davison served as Vice President, Innovation and Renewal at the Atlantic Lottery Corporation where he was responsible for managing and directing the Innovation group which was comprised of a research arm focused on the 4D development process, a development team launching MVP's and internal innovation and culture initiatives. Mr. Davison, an Economics graduate from Acadia University, will be based in Halifax where he will utilize his results driven skills to carry on the Company's business model of DApp development and commercialization.

"This is the perfect time for Jamie to become eXeblock's new Chief Executive Officer. We've selected a very strong leader at a time when eXeBlock anticipates the launch of several exciting decentralized applications," said Paul Thompson, Director of eXeBlock. "The adoption of blockchain applications is growing exponentially. Companies and individuals all over the world are attempting to understand the disruptive potential of blockchain applications. Jamie will play a key role in navigating eXeBlock's transformation from development to commercial operations. We believe Jamie has a unique ability to translate the Company's vision and strategy into execution while building an innovative team and environment to drive results."

"On behalf of eXeBlock and the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Mr. Klassen for his dedication and significant contribution to the Company."

Lastly, the Company is pleased to announce that subject to regulatory approval, it has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Davison, to purchase up to 500,000 common shares exercisable on or before June 21, 2023 at a price of $0.15 per share.

About eXeBlock Technology Corporation

eXeBlock is a designer of custom, state-of-the-art blockchain based software applications that provide profitable, secure and efficient operating solutions to businesses and markets globally. eXeBlock is one of the first Canadian public companies focused on the development of disruptive decentralized applications using blockchain technology.

