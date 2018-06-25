sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,54 Euro		-0,11
-1,95 %
WKN: A2H8WM ISIN: US7625441040 Ticker-Symbol: NU42 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,44
5,49
15:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC5,54-1,95 %