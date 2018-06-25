

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNY) reported positive non-inferiority results of the BRIGHT study comparing its long-acting insulin Toujeo to insulin degludec. The randomized controlled trial compared the efficacy and safety of Toujeo versus insulin degludec at 24 weeks.



The company said the study met its primary endpoint demonstrating a reduction in blood sugar (HbA1c) levels comparable with Toujeo and insulin degludec from baseline to week 24. Over the 24-week period, incidence and event rates of confirmed low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) at any time of day were comparable between Toujeo and insulin degludec.



