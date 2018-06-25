

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) said that the European Commission has granted Marketing Authorization for Biktarvy or bictegravir 50mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg; BIC/FTC/TAF, a once-daily single tablet regimen or STR for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.



BIC/FTC/TAF combines the potency of the novel integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) bictegravir, with the demonstrated safety and efficacy profile of Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg; FTC/TAF), a guidelines-recommended dual nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI) backbone. Today's decision makes BIC/FTC/TAF Gilead's third FTC/TAF-based STR approved in the European Union in the past three years.



In Europe, BIC/FTC/TAF is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults without present or past evidence of viral resistance to the integrase class, emtricitabine or tenofovir. No dosage adjustment of BIC/FTC/TAF is required in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCL) greater than or equal to 30 mL per minute. BIC/FTC/TAF has convenient dosing, does not require testing for HLA-B 5701, and has no food intake or baseline viral load or CD4 count restrictions.



Today's decision is supported by data from four ongoing Phase 3 studies: Studies 1489 and 1490 in treatment-naïve HIV-1 infected adults, and Studies 1844 and 1878 in virologically suppressed adults. The trials are comprised of a population of 2,415 participants. BIC/FTC/TAF met its primary objective at 48 weeks in all four studies.



Through 48 weeks, no participants in any of the four studies failed BIC/FTC/TAF with treatment-emergent virologic resistance, no participants discontinued BIC/FTC/TAF due to renal adverse events and there were no cases of proximal renal tubulopathy or Fanconi syndrome. The most common adverse reactions in patients taking BIC/FTC/TAF were diarrhea, nausea and headache.



Additional studies not included in the marketing authorization application are also ongoing, including dedicated studies in women, and in adolescents and children.



