

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AppNexus, a technology company that operates a global advertising marketplace and provides enterprise products for digital advertising.



AT&T noted that with its proposed acquisition of AppNexus, it is investing to accelerate the growth of its advertising platform and strengthen its leadership in advanced TV advertising.



The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018. Until the transaction closes, each company will continue to operate independently.



AppNexus will become a part of AT&T advertising & analytics, led by Brian Lesser, CEO.



AppNexus has an experienced management team and employee base that includes more than 400 software engineers and product managers that brings vertical expertise in machine learning and predictive analytics, advertising technology and video.



AT&T said it will continue to invest in and build on AppNexus' foundational technology as it integrates with AT&T's first-party data, premium video content and distribution.



AT&T has more than 170 million direct to consumer relationships across its wireless, video and broadband businesses. AppNexus also extends AT&T advertising and analytics' footprint globally, expanding into Asia-Pacific, Australia, Europe, and Latin America.



