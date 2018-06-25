Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp.: Novus Partners with Enlighten Interactive TV to Bring its Cannabis MedPlan to the Masses

Interactive Television Ads at Point of Sale Will Gather the Attention of Cannabis Consumers at The Right Time

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / Novus Acquisition and Development Corp. (OTC PINK: NDEV), through its wholly owned subsidiary WCIG Insurance Services, Inc., is a diversified insurance entity in health, liability, annuity and accident, and the nation's first carrier/aggregator offering a cannabis health plan, today announced its business collaboration recently announced is with Enlighten, a multifaceted cannabis technology company.

Novus will utilize Enlighten's interactive television technologies in a revenue sharing deal. Enlighten will place Novus' message at the point of sales in 650 dispensaries across the country with advertising to engage and educate consumers on the Novus Cannabis MedPlan. When consumers are engaged Novus will get analytics of verified impressions from the consumer mobile devices for retargeting.

Enlighten's technology solutions include interactive signage to inform and educate customers or employees, a retail analytics portal, integrated technology solutions to aggregate and systemize product offerings and internal operations, and tailored marketing solutions for product brands.

The company's engagement focused approach helps its location partners match the look and feel of modern technology-driven facilities, while maintaining a unique identity, to educate its target audience and increase revenue. Enlighten offers brands across the country with the unique ability to reach a targeted demographic with engaging advertisement right at the point of sale.

Novus' Chief Executive Officer, Frank Labrozzi, commented, 'We are thrilled to be working with the team at Enlighten as they have built out the first full scale interactive enterprise solution in the cannabis space. Enlighten is already working with over 650 cannabis businesses, including dispensaries, cultivators, cannabis lounges and medical facilities. We believe our revolutionary medical cannabis health plan will greatly benefit in becoming part of Enlighten's network. We continue to seek additional ways to increase our consumer visibility and awareness in bringing reliable and affordable meds to consumers around the nation.'

About Enlighten

Enlighten, a full spectrum enterprise solution managed by a team with a collective 20 years of experience serving Fortune 500 companies, first-class retailers and top-end brands all over the world, brings cutting edge retail technology to the cannabis industry. With an education forward approach, Enlighten helps its partners grow their brand and build relationships with their customers through a variety of solutions. Its technology solutions are intended to increase revenue and awareness and keep customers engaged. As an aggregation of several notable companies from both inside and outside of cannabis, Enlighten is one of the most well-funded, wide reaching and longest tenured companies in cannabis. For more information about Enlighten please visit getenlightened.io.

We invite you to do your due diligence on Novus:

2018 1Q Filing: Click Here

Click Here 2017 Year End: Click Here

Click Here Exec Summary: Click Here

Click Here Quote: Click Here

Click Here Website: Click Here

Click Here Investor's Page : Click Here

: Click Here How Insurance Companies are Evaluated: Click Here

About Novus

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (NDEV), through its subsidiary WCIG Insurance, provides health insurance and related insurance solutions within the wellness and medical marijuana industries in states where legal programs exist. Novus has developed its infrastructure within many lines of the insurance business such as, health, property & casualty, life, accident and fixed annuities.

Novus medical cannabis benefits package will work as outside developers and will not cultivate, handle, transport grow, extract, dispense, put up for sale, put on the market, vend, deliver, supply, circulate, or trade cannabis or any substances that violate the United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future and will continue to follow state and federal laws. The statements made about specific products have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease. All information provided on these press releases or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from your physician or other health care professional. Once a push notification is competed the transaction is solely between the state-licensed dispensary and the registered patient.

The state laws are in conflict with the federal Controlled Substances Act. The current administration has effectively stated that it is not an efficient use of resources to direct federal law enforcement agencies to prosecute those lawfully abiding by state designated laws, allowing the use and distribution of medical marijuana. However, there is no guarantee that the current administration, nor any future administration, will not change this policy and decide to enforce the federal laws strongly. Any such change in the federal government's enforcement of current federal laws could cause significant financial changes to Novus Medical Group. While we do not intend to harvest, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis related products, we may be harmed by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Novus Medical Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Frank Labrozzi

frank@ndev.biz

855-228-7355

Investors:

Hayden IR

hart@haydenir.com

917-658-7878

SOURCE: Novus Acquisition and Development Corp.