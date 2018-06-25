

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that both randomized controlled trials in the EASE Phase III program, investigating the use of empagliflozin in combination with insulin therapy in adults with type 1 diabetes, met their primary endpoint. The company reported that the primary efficacy endpoint, defined in both trials as placebo-corrected change from baseline in A1C after 26 weeks of treatment, was met for all investigated doses of empagliflozin. The safety profile in both studies was generally consistent with the previously reported safety profile of empagliflozin.



Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are discussing next steps and exploring regulatory options.



