

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer (PFE) Monday said its Phase 3 Paloma -3 trial of Ibrance in HR+, HER2 metastatic breast cancer recorded overall survival results in combination with fulvestrant compared to placebo plus fulvestrant in women. Overall survival was a secondary endpoint of the trial, though not reaching statistical significance.



Earlier in June 2015, Pfizer has recorded its primary endpoint of progression-free survival at interim analysis and results.



The most common adverse reactions in PALOMA-3 included neutropenia, leukopenia, infections, fatigue and nausea; no new safety signals were identified as part of this final OS analysis. Ibrance in combination with endocrine therapy is a standard of care for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.



