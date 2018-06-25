

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly 50 percent of EU27 businesses reduced their investment in the UK in the wake of Brexit, and they reported disruption to supply chains, according to a survey by law firm Baker & McKenzie.



About 46 percent of respondents said that their company reduced investment in the UK and 47 percent reported reduced trade or operations in the UK.



At the same time, 46 percent reported disruption to their supply chains resulting from the Brexit vote.



Further, 78 percent of EU27 respondents said that their business would be the same or better off if the UK were to remain as part of the EU.



The survey was conducted among 800 respondents across six major EU27 markets.



