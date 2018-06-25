Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Eduardo Bravo, the new CEO of Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO), has today purchased 4 200 shares in Nordic Nanovector at an average share price of NOK 66.15 per share. Following this transaction Mr. Bravo owns 4 200 shares in the company, holds 250,000 PSUs and has a right to be granted a further 50,000 PSUs as part of the company's annual grant of PSUs in the first quarter of 2019.

This information is subject to the duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Contact Details:

Malene Brondberg, VP,

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel/Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

