

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its investor-analyst day later today, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) on Monday raised its earnings outlook for the second quarter and full-year 2018.



Citing the demand for its aircraft and services, Atlas Air now anticipates second-quarter adjusted income from continuing operations, net of taxes, to grow by 40 percent to 45 percent compared with first-quarter 2018 adjusted net income of $23.8 million. The outlook represents an increase from growth of 30 percent to 35 percent expected previously.



For fiscal 2018, Atlas Worldwide now expects adjusted income from continuing operations, net of taxes, to rise 35 percent to 40 percent compared with 2017 adjusted net income of $133.7 million. This represents an increase from the company's prior outlook for low- to mid-30 percent growth.



