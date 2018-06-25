EY and SheWorks! join forces to attract more women to the workforce by offering flexible job opportunities worldwide

-The collaboration aims to create 100,000 job opportunities for women by 2020

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces a new collaboration with SheWorks!, the cloud-based technology platform that provides women access to remote and flexible job opportunities around the world. This commitment, officially announced at the Labor Inclusion session during the Women20 (W20) Argentina meeting in New York City in June, will support and accelerate the SheWorks! platform in order to maximize employment opportunities for women through the gig economy. The initiative has the ambitious objective of leveraging this technology to create 100,000 job opportunities for women by 2020.

Julie Teigland, EY Regional Managing Partner-Germany, Switzerland and Austria and EY Global Leader-elect, Women. Fast forward said:

"Leveraging the power of digital to attract more women to the global workforce is a key objective for EY as we strive for inclusive growth not only in the business but for society as a whole. Every year, millions of professional women leave the workforce because they cannot find the flexibility they need to balance work and life. We're excited to start this collaboration as we believe that SheWorks! is doing something exceptional in working to ensure that women and girls can increasingly benefit from the use of innovative technologies to join the workforce and they can play a role into the economic development."

Silvina Moschini, CEO and Founder, SheWorks! said:

"At SheWorks! we connect the dots between online education, global employment opportunities and remote workforce management to enable women from around the planet to work in a way that works for them. EY's leadership in innovation, global scale and commitment to women economic empowerment will be instrumental for us to build the one of the largest professional network of female talent in the world and disrupt how the work is done. I know that by collaborating with EY we will build a future of work with inclusion and impact in mind."

Through its Women. Fast forward program, which is focused on advancing gender equality in the workforce and economy, EY will collaborate with SheWorks! to increase the reach of the platform and boost its expansion and development globally. By joining forces, EY and SheWorks! also aim to raise awareness about the role cloud computing and digital will play when it comes to maximizing employment opportunities for women in the future.

Launched in 2017, SheWorks! allows individuals and companies to hire, monitor, manage, collaborate, rate and pay their remote contractors transparently by using cloud technology, computer learning and data analytics in 75 countries. In addition, this integrated platform provides training tools for women to further improve their skills, and gain certification in specific areas.

Teigland says: "Today, the opportunities to work outside the confines of traditional office spaces and hours are enormous. This is even more enhanced by the ability to learn and develop, leveraging on demand digital technologies to gain skills and credentials in a wide variety of fields. SheWorks! is an outstanding example of how new technologies can be applied in a smart way to make jobs accessible to women who otherwise would be excluded from the workforce."

EY embraces the gig economy

The collaboration with SheWorks! fits into the broader EY talent objective of tapping into the gig economy as people seek more flexibility or short-term assignments. In 2017, EY developed GigNow, an advanced technology platform that sources and matches qualified contractors with projects at EY and onboards them quickly so they can begin making valuable contributions right away. GigNow is currently live in eight countries, with a network of more than 14,000 people. EY has filled more than 1,500 positions to-date with GigNow.

Last year EY also introduced EY Badges, a program that is enabling EY people to invest in their own careers by earning digital credentials in skills that differentiate them in the market, skills related to emerging technology, innovation and sector-specific skills. Today, more than 2,000 EY people have earned badges, which will equip them with the necessary skills to solve complex problems, lead high performing teams and stay relevant in today's rapidly changing world.

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

Women. Fast forward is the overarching EY global platform committed to building a better working world by advancing gender equality. We create and scale-up programs and initiatives that accelerate the inclusion of women in the workforce and economy. By working with organizations - from schools to governments, from start-ups to international corporations - we provide women the tools to access and seize opportunities in the rapidly changing world of work. In line with EY's purpose, Women. Fast forward recognizes the societal and economic imperative of creating inclusive and sustainable growth.

SheWorks! is a social-impact enterprise that leverages from cloud-technology, on-demand access to talent and data analytics to help companies drive diversity by providing access to the world pool of certified professional women in a 360 degree platform to hire, monitor and manage a remote workforce. It represents women in more than 75 countries and the Company has set a goal of connecting 100,000 women to opportunities by 2020. Achieving gender equality would unleash tremendous economic gains, potentially adding $17 trillion to Global GDP by 2025, according to recent report by United Nations. SheWorks! is part of an ecosystem of cloud-based companies owned by TransparentBusiness that connects enterprises with on-demand talent.

