NP RTS Group Joins IPC's Rapidly Growing Global Financial Community, Expanding Geographic Reach to Russian Markets

MOSCOW and NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for global financial market participants, announced today that the NP RTS Group is joining the IPC global financial community, providing connectivity to market participants in Russia. NP RTS unites RTS Board, Russia's largest OTC market; the Voshkhod investment system, Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange (SPB Exchange), MSE clearing center and Best Efforts Bank (BEB), one of the largest clearing banks in Russia.

"We are pleased to join the IPC financial community to provide its members with connectivity to any market participant in Russia and the ability to trade on all Russian exchanges," said Denis Avetisyan, Executive Director, Information Services and Connectivity for NP RTS. "Becoming part of the IPC ecosystem is a vital step in expanding our global presence and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship."

"We welcome NP RTS to our financial marketplace," said David Brown, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Financial Markets Network at IPC. "Our community of over 6,000 institutional investors, asset managers, hedge funds and broker-dealers can now gain access to the market data to trade in Russia, in support of their investment goals."

Via its Connexus Extranet platform, IPC is providing connectivity to RTS Market Data (SPB Exchange U.S. Equities Level 1 and 2, Unicast and Multicast), Best Efforts Bank trading facilities and FX Belarus Stock Exchange. More than 500 U.S. equities are available for trading in USD in Russia on the Saint Petersburg Exchange, while connectivity to Best Efforts Bank makes it possible to trade on all Russian exchanges from a single account, across all asset types on the Russian market.

IPC's Connexus Cloud is a high-performance Network-as-a-Service for data, voice and enterprise connectivity. Connexus Cloud helps firms trade faster, scale rapidly, achieve greater agility, productivity and efficiency, resulting in a significant competitive advantage. The dynamic Connexus Cloud integrates sell-side and buy-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, energy firms, trade lifecycle services, market data and clearing/settlement firms, connecting more than 6,000 capital market participants across 750 cities in 60 countries across the globe. It provides connectivity to liquidity venues in countries comprising over 80 percent of the global GDP, including access to emerging and frontier markets such as China, Russia, Turkey, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

