Really Simple Systems Named Finalists in the SME National Business Awards

PETERSFIELD, England, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has been named as a finalist in the SME National Business Awards in the Business Innovation category. The award recognises the company's work in developing compliance tools to address the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which became law last month.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542735/RSS_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710369/SME_National_Business_Awards.jpg )



In just its second year, the SME Business Awards are already a sought-after accolade of achievement and an endorsement of success in business. The winner will not be announced until the Gala Awards Final, due to be held at Wembley Stadium in December.

Aimed at helping small businesses comply with the new legislation, the development enables customers using the company's CRM and integrated Marketing module to collect GDPR compliant consents. Consents given from contacts are recorded and stored in the CRM as an auditable log including when, how and from what IP address the consent was granted.

The development work was rolled-out in three phases over the months preceding the launch of GDPR on 25 May 2018. The work enables marketing consent to be recorded to the CRM from a web form or via an email link which can then cross-refenced to select or deselect contacts for mailing.

Really Simple Systems' CEO, John Paterson, commented "We're really pleased that our work on GDPR compliance has been recognised by the SME Business Awards. Appreciating the potential impact the new legislation could have for small businesses, we took the decision to invest in developing compliance tools for our customers. The short time period before GDPR became law meant we had to give the project priority but we felt the significance of the changes warranted it."

Paterson added: "We have already experienced significant growth in business from new customers looking for a GDPR compliant CRM and from those seeking GDPR compliance tools for their marketing."

https://www.reallysimplesystems.com/press-releases/shortlisted-for-sme-business-awards-2018/

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 100 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts and the British Museum. Featuring an integrated marketing module, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.