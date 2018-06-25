Grimm Power and Xuan Cau began construction on two solar PV plants in the southern province of Tay Ninh.The Vietnamese government has announced in a press release that construction has started on the Dau Tieng 1 and Dau Tieng 2 solar PV power plants, which are part of a 500 MW solar project in the province of Tây Ninh, in south-western Vietnam. The two facilities will have an installed capacity of 150 MW and 200 MW, respectively, and are scheduled to become operational in 2018 and 2019, the government said. A third 150 MW project, named Dau Tieng 3, is expected to be implemented between 2021-2025, ...

