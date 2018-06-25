The project is being developed by Spain's X-Elio in the state of Guanajuato.The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group has agreed to provide Spanish solar project developer, X-Elio, a unit of global infrastructure fund KKR, with US$37 million in funds for the construction of a 60 MW solar power plant in the state of Guanajuato, in central Mexico. The IDB said that the financial package includes a loan of $12.8 million from the Official Credit Institute (ICO) of Spain, a credit facility of $7.8 million from Japan's largest financial services provider, MUFG Bank, a $9.6 million IDB Invest ...

