According to a new report from the PV Market Alliance (PVMA), the global solar PV market will only be marginally affected by the recent China policy decisions, and will grow to become an up to 200 GW market by 2022. Diversification will continue, with new segments accounting for up to 25% of the entire market by this time.In its most recent Global PV Market Report, the PVMA has said that despite a possible decrease this year on the back of the Chinese Government's recent, and abrupt, policy changes, the global solar PV market is not expected to be significantly affected. Indeed, it forecasts ...

