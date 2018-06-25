

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Monday, unable to trimp recent losses as U.S. stocks were set for a rough session.



Markets are concerned about the escalation tensions between the U.S. and its trade partners.



U.S. President Donald Trump is not mincing words:



'The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!' Trump said in a tweet.



Gold for August was up 60 cents at $1271/oz.



In economic news, the Chicago Fed national activity index fell to -0.15 in May from +0.42 in April



Nearly 50 percent of EU27 businesses reduced their investment in the UK in the wake of Brexit, and they reported disruption to supply chains, according to a survey by law firm Baker & McKenzie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX