Report states that Clarabridge is "on a tear" citing impressive machine learning capabilities

Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Research, Inc. June 2018 report, The Forrester New Wave: AI-Fueled Speech Analytics Solutions, Q2 2018.

According to Forrester, "Clarabridge is on a tear. A relative newcomer to speech analytics, Clarabridge has grown its speech analytics and customer base rapidly and has an impressive roadmap of machine learning capabilities, including deep learning for emotion detection." The report specifies that Clarabridge's solution "helps you easily extract holistic voice-of-the-customer insights," and delivers "the ability to analyze voice-of-the-customer data across channels." In addition, Forrester states that "Clarabridge's customers rave about working with the firm and the solution's ability to pull customer insights across text and speech sources."

Forrester's AI-Fueled Speech Analytics Q2 2018 report evaluated the 11 most significant providers in the emerging market for AI-fueled speech analytics based on 10 criteria covering current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report states that Clarabridge has a differentiated offering in NLP and conversational analytics as well as product vision and product roadmap.

Earlier this year, Clarabridge announced enhancements to its platform including the Clarabridge Effort Score, which enables brands to measure and track the level of effort their customers are experiencing at every touchpoint. Along with Effort, Clarabridge also introduced Conversational Analytics, which uses its best-in-class AI-powered text analytics and speech analytics engines to empower companies to analyze and understand each and every one of the conversations that flow through the Contact Center.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Strong Performer in Forrester's New Wave Report," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge. "The Contact Center is becoming an essential hub of customer experience. Companies that want to fully leverage its potential will inevitably require best-in-class AI-powered speech and text analytics to extract actionable insights from the voice of their customers. We are incredibly happy that this report validates, in our opinion, our strategy and focus on building the right set of technologies to help our customers."

The full report is available for download here, compliments of Clarabridge.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge's SaaS customer experience management solution helps hundreds of the world's leading brands put customer feedback to work. Offering the most comprehensive solution for omni-source listening, accurate customer and text analytics, and real-time, guided action is why leading brands trust Clarabridge to power their CX programs and drive a customer focused strategy. The result: better customer experiences. For more information, visit www.clarabridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005166/en/

Contacts:

LaunchSquad for Clarabridge

Brittany Evansen, 212-564-3665

Clarabridge@launchsquad.com