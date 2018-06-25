The global airline A la carte services market is expected to register a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increasing penetration of in-flight retailing through online portals. Since many years, the in-flight retailing of merchandise went about with the help of catalogs. The offerings that involve a range of goods such as cosmetics, wine, airplane replicas, and local souvenirs were purchased by passengers as instant take-home gifts, paid for in cash, and delivered to their seats.

This market research report on the global airline A la carte services market 2018-2022furtherprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of BYOD as one of the key emerging trends in the global airline A la carte services market:

Global airline A la carte services market: Growing adoption of BYOD

Consumer patterns regarding in-flight Wi-Fi suggest that passengers prefer broadband connectivity over in-flight meals. As mobile gains traction, airlines, OTAs, and meta-search providers are catering to the increasing numbers of multi-device travelers by offering cross-platform features. These allow users to pick up and continue their history and searches across devices and operating systems.

"Passengers aspire to get connected onboard and this behavior has led to budget airlines adopting bring your own device approach. The BYOD trend has prompted many airlines to eliminate the back-seat IFE systems, thereby reducing the overall weight and increasing the saving on fuel costs. This is particularly helping the cost competitive airlines to reduce their fares while still delivering a substantial IFE experience," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Global airline A la carte services market: Segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global airline A la carte services market by airline type (full-service carrier (FSC) and low-cost carrier (LCC)) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

EMEA held the highest share of the global airline A la carte services market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 44%. This region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

