Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Announce Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on June 27

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) (the "Company") announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and full year, which ended March 31, 2018, on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 before the market open. The company will subsequently conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties in the United States can access the live call by dialing 877-407-8133; interested parties outside the United States can access the call by dialing +1-201-689-8040. The conference ID is 33624. Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time.

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until July 4, 2018, by calling 877-481-4010 from the United States or +1-919-882-2331 from outside the United States and entering conference ID number 33624.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are made up of three factory units and two warehouses and employ approximately 2,700 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact:

Richard J. Shaw, Chief Financial Officer

(315) 727-6791

richard.shaw@jerashholdings.com

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

