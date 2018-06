LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said that it has approached the Board of Directors of Sichuan Shuijingfang Company Limited or 'SJF' with a proposal for a partial tender offer to increase its aggregate equity stake in SJF , through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, from about 39.71% to up to 60.0% at an offer price of RMB 62 per share.



