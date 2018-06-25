

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the Humulin R U-500 administered via an investigational insulin pump (Omnipod U-500 Insulin Management System) provided greater A1C reduction with less daily insulin needed compared to multiple daily injections in adults with type 2 diabetes on high dose insulin.



'These results show that Humulin R U-500 using Insulet Corporation's Omnipod technology may help make it easier for people to titrate to their individual needs and improve their blood glucose control. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Lilly on the development of the Omnipod U-500T Insulin Management System and bringing this new innovation to market in the near future,' said Trang Ly, senior vice president and medical director, Insulet Corp.



Humulin R U-500 is Lilly's highly concentrated insulin formulation that is used to control high blood sugar in people with diabetes who are insulin-resistant and need daily doses of more than 200 units of insulin.



