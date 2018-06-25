The global greenhouse irrigation systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the need to reduce water wastage in agriculture. The closed environment of greenhouse farming helps farmers to protect crops from pests and animals such as moles, deer, and squirrels. This helps the farmer to prevent crop loss. Similarly, greenhouse farming can also protect crops from the adverse effects of rapid weather changes, which can destroy crops. Within a greenhouse, temperatures do not show much variation. For example, the warmth from the sun is trapped in the enclosure, thus retaining the heat required for growth. Such advantages help farmers to maintain the optimum growing environment for various types of crops.

This market research report on the global greenhouse irrigation systems market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing inclination toward automated systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global greenhouse irrigation systems market:

Global greenhouse irrigation systems market: Growing inclination toward automated systems

Some of the manufacturers of greenhouse irrigation system offer automated systems, which allow farmers to ensure irrigation and fertilization for large areas of crops with minimal labor and wastage of resources, which increases their overall profitability. The sensors in the automated greenhouse irrigation systems monitor the quality and quantity of water and fertilizer absorbed by the plants.

"Automated greenhouse irrigation systems help farmers to program control systems, in terms of scheduling nutrition and moisture delivery, in keeping with the weather outside," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global greenhouse irrigation systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global greenhouse irrigation systems market into the following products (drip, sprinkler, boom, and capillary) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The drip segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA held the highest share of the global greenhouse irrigation systems market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 39%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

