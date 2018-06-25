The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 22 June 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1413.40 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1404.65 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1432.76 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1424.01 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at