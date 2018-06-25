Advantego Corporation to Open Nevada Operation

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) today announced the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Advantego Communications Inc., headquartered in Henderson, NV. The new entity will assume the overall responsibility for the sales and marketing of the Company's portfolio of products and services as well as media buying for both the Company and its clients.

"This has been in our plans for some time, and we feel that the business-friendly environment in the state of Nevada is the right place for these activities," according to CEO Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson. "We plan to build a national sales and marketing team under this umbrella and hope to name an experienced leader to oversee this operation in the very near future," he said.

Advantego's products and services will continue to be developed under its wholly-owned subsidiary Advantego Technologies Inc. in Irvine, CA.

The new office will commence operations on July 2 and will be located at 1489 West Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson, NV 89014; telephone: (949) 627-6277; email: sales@advantego.com.

About Advantego Corporation

Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) designs, develops and implements digital communications and intelligent software solutions as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products and services are developed by its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Technologies Inc., which leverages its proprietary "Intelligent Solution Platform". This platform combines existing data and systems and integrates "best in class", third-party technologies to provide a comprehensive, managed solution that significantly enhances internal operations and marketing efficiency. These elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business.

These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "believes," "outlook' and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

CONTACT:

GREG McANDREWS & ASSOCIATES

Gregory A. McAndrews

(310) 804-7037

mcandrews_pr@hotmail.com

SOURCE: Advantego Corporation