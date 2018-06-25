sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,073 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2LQ0J ISIN: BMG8827A1128 Ticker-Symbol: KY2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
THE 13 HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THE 13 HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,071
0,091
13:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THE 13 HOLDINGS LTD
THE 13 HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THE 13 HOLDINGS LTD0,0730,00 %