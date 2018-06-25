Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Planet 13, a Nevada-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas, currently has six active licenses with the infrastructure in place to cultivate, produce and dispense cannabis and cannabis products in Nevada.

The company is currently focused on building Phase I of its Planet 13 Superstore, which, at over 40,000 square feet, with over 16,000 square feet of retail selling space, is expected to be the largest cannabis entertainment complex in the world. Located as close to the Las Vegas strip as regulations allow, the Superstore will be a one of a kind, true Vegas style cannabis attraction aimed at the 55 million visitors that travel to Las Vegas every year.

Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, stated: "Nevada, driven by Las Vegas, is one of the most attractive, investor friendly states for cannabis operators in the U.S., and Planet 13 has existing cash flow positive vertically integrated operations that are experiencing strong growth. Planet 13 has already cultivated a reputation for being a leader in both upstream cultivation as well as downstream product formulation and quality, branding and retail experience. The Company's Planet 13 Superstore will build on this reputation and truly mark Las Vegas as a world-class cannabis destination. We look forward to opening the Superstore for customers and investors in November of this year."

The company's Medizin cannabis dispensary, strategically located near the Las Vegas Strip, is licensed to serve both medical and recreational customers. It is open 24/7 and services, on average, over 650 customers a day. The company's award winning 15,000 square foot cultivation and production operation in Clark County has a current capacity of 2,100 lbs of cannabis per year.

Robert Groesbeck, Co-CEO, added: "As an established innovation leader in the rapidly growing Nevada cannabis market, Planet 13 is positioned to capture a growing share of the substantial tourist dollars that flow through Las Vegas each and every year. As an organization, the Company's Medizin (medical) and Planet 13 (recreational) brands are already some of the most awarded cannabis product brands in Nevada. We expect to continue to be a leader at home, however we also see a substantial mid-term opportunity to leverage the experiences we will offer to the 55 million tourists visiting Las Vegas every year into a brand that can expand rapidly into additional legal markets and become a global name synonymous with a world-class cannabis experience."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.planet13lasvegas.com, contact Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO's, by email at ir@planet13lasvegas.com. Investor relations is handled by Jonathon Ross of LodeRock Advisors, who can be reached at 416-283-0178 or by email at jon.ross@LodeRockAdvisors.com.

