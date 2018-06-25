Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - Plato Gold Corp. (TSXV: PGC), is the subject of a Company Perspective report by Toronto-based eResearch Corporation. The company, a Canadian junior mining exploration company, has 3 projects, the Good Hope Niobium project near Marathon, Ontario, the Timmins Gold Project, also in Ontario, and the Lolita precious metal project in southern Argentina.

The company's primary focus is to develop the Good Hope Niobium Property, which is located about 45 kilometres northwest of the Town of Marathon and is readily accessible from the Trans-Canada Highway. Plato Gold signed two option agreements in May 2017 to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Good Hope property, and the company has fulfilled all obligations under the option agreements except for a final cash payment of about $60,000, which will likely be made following the company's next capital raise.

Niobium mineralization was first discovered in a small outcrop in 2010. Plato recently completed its 2018 drill program, which totaled 5,016 metres in eleven separate holes. The company reported: "All completed holes intersected a brecciated system consisting of variably fenitized (metasomatized) quartz syenite/syenite intruded by carbonatite dykes and crosscutting carbonatite veins."

High-grade niobium mineralization has also been identified at surface within carbonatite-syenite breccias.

The company's goal is to outline a significant, high grade, close-to-surface niobium deposit. At the present time, it is believed that only 3 mines in the world currently produce niobium as their primary ore and given that more than 90% of the world's niobium is produced in Brazil, a new, high-grade deposit found in Canada would be considered highly tactical. In addition, niobium has been labeled a "strategic metal" by the U.S. government, with stockpiling recommended for niobium along with other strategic metals.

Niobium is primarily used by the steel industry to increase strength, toughness, corrosion resistance, as well as reduce the weight of alloy products. Other promising uses for niobium at an early stage of development and discovery include significantly increasing the recharging speed of lithium-ion batteries, and in developing the field of quantum computing.

The Timmins Gold Project, which consists of four exploration properties located in the Timmins-Kirkland Lake area in the western portion of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, are early stage with the company focused on securing on-going funding for its exploration activities.

The Lolita Project, also early stage, is located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, and comprises 9,672 hectares. The property is drill-ready subject to available financing or an option agreement with another company. The area includes three adjoining concessions where a few international exploration companies are active.

