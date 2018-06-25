Theragnostics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Their Prospective Phase II Study of 68Ga-THP-PSMA in Prostate Cancer

BRACKNELL, England, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Theragnostics Ltd is a global company dedicated to developing radiopharmaceuticals for cancer patients. Today they announce the enrolment of their first patient in their Phase II open label clinical study in London, UK. The study will assess the safety and clinical utility of 68Ga-THP-PSMA PET/CT in patients with high risk primary prostate cancer or biochemical recurrence after radical treatment.

"This is the most advanced Ga-68 PSMA radiopharmaceutical PET kit being evaluated prospectively. This revolutionary technology generates high yields with a single isomer within minutes under mild conditions enabling the delivery of more doses over greater distances, thereby widening access of PSMA PET to prostate cancer patients. Today is a significant step towards our goal of transforming patient care and an exciting milestone for the company," said Greg Mullen, CEO of Theragnostics Ltd.

The study will include 60 patients with three groups. Group A will consist of 20 patients newly diagnosed with primary high-risk prostate cancer scheduled for radical prostatectomy surgery. Group B will consist of 20 patients with a diagnosis of BCR with previous radical prostatectomy and considered for radical salvage therapy. Group C will consist of 20 patients with a diagnosis of BCR with previous radical radiotherapy (but no surgery) and considered for radical salvage therapy.

This trial is a significant step to improving the treatment journey for patients and healthcare professionals. 68Ga-THP-PSMA PET/CT has the potential to improve diagnosis and staging of prostate cancer which will lead to more effective treatment planning and monitoring.

About Prostate Cancer

Globally, approximately 1.1 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year. More than 300,000 men will die of prostate cancer this year.[i]

Across the UK prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with over 47,000 men diagnosed every year - that's 129 men every day.[ii]

About Theragnostics

Theragnostics is a clinical stage global radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialisation diagnostic imaging and radionuclide therapeutic agents. Our aim is to provide a complete portfolio of products to transform patient care, from initial diagnosis to therapy, including treatment planning and monitoring. Central to this strategy is the Galli technology which is revolutionizing PET Gallium-68 diagnostics. For more information, visit http://www.theragnostics.com

