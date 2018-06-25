

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $561 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $379 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Carnival Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $489 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $4.36 billion from $3.95 billion last year.



Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $489 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.36 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.29 Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.25



